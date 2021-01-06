Home Cup Games Carabao Cup Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previews Carabao Cup semi-final – Manchester United v Manchester City
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previews Carabao Cup semi-final – Manchester United v Manchester City
Premier League transfer news club by club – 5 January 2020

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previews his side’s Carabao Cup semi-final clash with local rivals Manchester City.

