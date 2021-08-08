Premier League – TOP SCORERS from EVERY season

The video doesn't exist or is unavailable!

A compilation of goals scored by the top scorers of every Premier League season (1992/93 – 2020/21). This video features Luis Suarez (Liverpool), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Didier Drogba (Chelsea), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) and more!

Will the record of 32 goals scored in a 38-match season be broken this campaign?