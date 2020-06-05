Premier League Fixtures Out – 5 June 2020

After the government confirmed that top level sport can return after June 1, the Premier League has voted for a June 17 restart. If there are no other setbacks, Project Restart is now set to come into fruition with the 2019/20 season to be completed.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “We are pleased to provide fans with further updates on the provisional restart of the Premier League season.

“We know it won’t be the same without our loyal supporters in stadiums but, together with our broadcast partners, we are able to ensure fans can watch or listen to each match live from home.

“It is important that as many people as possible can access our games, so we are extremely happy that more than a third of our remaining fixtures will be televised free to air here in the UK.”

All kick-off times are BST.

Wednesday, 17 June: Aston Villa v Sheffield United (18:00), Sky Sports. Manchester City v Arsenal (20:15), Sky Sports.

Friday, 19 June: Norwich v Southampton (18:00), Sky Sports and Pick. Tottenham v Manchester United (20:15), Sky Sports.

Saturday, 20 June: Watford v Leicester City (12:30), BT Sport. Brighton v Arsenal (15:00), BT Sport. West Ham v Wolves (17:30), Sky Sports. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (19:45), BBC.

Sunday, 21 June: Newcastle v Sheffield United (14:00), Sky Sports and Pick. Aston Villa v Chelsea (16:15), Sky Sports. Everton v Liverpool (19:00), Sky Sports and Pick.

Monday, 22 June: Manchester City v Burnley (20:00), Sky Sports.

Tuesday, 23 June: Leicester v Brighton (18:00), Sky Sports. Tottenham v West Ham (20:15), Sky Sports.

Wednesday, 24 June: Manchester United v Sheffield United (18:00), Sky Sports and Pick. Newcastle v Aston Villa (18:00), BT Sport. Norwich v Everton (18:00), BBC. Wolves v Bournemouth (18:00), BT Sport. Liverpool v Crystal Palace (20:15), Sky Sports.

Thursday, 25 June: Burnley v Watford (18:00), Sky Sports and Pick. Southampton v Arsenal (18:00), Sky Sports. Chelsea v Manchester (20:15), BT Sport.

Saturday, 27 June: Aston Villa v Wolves (12:30), BT Sport.

Sunday, 28 June: Watford v Southampton (16:30), Sky Sports and Pick.

Monday, 29 June: Crystal Palace v Burnley (20:00), Amazon Prime.

Tuesday, 30 June: Brighton v Manchester United (20:15), Sky Sports and Pick.

Wednesday, 1 July: Bournemouth v Newcastle (18:00), Sky Sports and Pick. Arsenal v Norwich (18:00), BT Sport. Everton v Leicester (18:00), Sky Sports. West Ham v Chelsea (20:15), Sky Sports.

Thursday, 2 July: Sheffield United v Tottenham (18:00), Sky Sports. Manchester City v Liverpool (20:15), Sky Sports.