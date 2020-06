A compilation of outstanding Premier League goals scored from tight angles. This video features Sergio Aguero (Manchester City vs Burnley), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool vs Watford), Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United), Gerard Deulofeu (Watford vs Huddersfield Town), Didier Drogba (Chelsea vs Hull City), Ryan Fraser (AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal), Carlos Tevez (Manchester United vs West Ham United) and loads more!