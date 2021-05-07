Premier League Classic goals from Matchweek 35’s weekend fixtures
Loading advertisement...
Up next
The Big Interview: Andros Townsend
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
36 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Premier League Classic goals from Matchweek 35’s weekend fixtures
A compilation of some of the best goals scored from past meetings of this weekend’s match-ups. This video features Eberechi Eze, Sergio Aguero, Diego Costa, Steven Gerrard, Diogo Jota, Paul Scholes and more!