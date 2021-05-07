Home TV Show News and Interviews Premier League Classic goals from Matchweek 35’s weekend fixtures
Premier League Classic goals from Matchweek 35’s weekend fixtures
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

The Big Interview: Andros Townsend

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
36 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Premier League Classic goals from Matchweek 35’s weekend fixtures

A compilation of some of the best goals scored from past meetings of this weekend’s match-ups. This video features Eberechi Eze, Sergio Aguero, Diego Costa, Steven Gerrard, Diogo Jota, Paul Scholes and more!

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
The Big Interview

The Big Interview: Andros Townsend

Related videos

Top