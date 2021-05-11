Home TV Show News and Interviews Premier League best goals scored in April 2021
Premier League best goals scored in April 2021
A compilation of some of the best goals scored in April 2021 featuring Edinson Cavani (Manchester United), Timo Werner (Chelsea), Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Jesse Lingard (West Ham United), Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United), Chris Wood (Burnley) and more!

