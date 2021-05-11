Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Rio Ferdinand’s Between the Lines – BT Sports
Rio Ferdinand’s Between the Lines – BT Sports
In the latest episode of Between The Lines, Rio Ferdinand is joined by Manchester United heroes past and present, as Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford discuss their development at the Red Devils, how to best player in their positions, and recall two unforgettable European debuts.

