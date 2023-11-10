PRE-MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE | STEVE COOPER PREVIEWS WEST HAM AT THE LONDON STADIUM

Head Coach Steve Cooper previews Sunday’s Premier League match against West Ham at The London Stadium.
Topics:
00:02 – VAR
01:51 – Injuries in modern football
02:55 – Injury updates
03:52 – Goalkeeper decision
05:02 – Squad cohesion
07:29 – West Ham
08:30 – Caiden [bugler] coming to training
10:01 – Current league position
12:15 – Aston Villa victory
13:23 – West Ham
14:23 – West Ham playing in Europe midweek
15:40 – Odysseas Vlachodimos
17:26 – Jesús’ visit to The City Ground
18:55 – Anthony Elanga
20:51 – Aston Villa victory
21:56 – City Ground
23:07 – Watching West Ham
24:10 – Away form
25:32 – Harry Toffolo
