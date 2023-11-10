PRE-MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE | STEVE COOPER PREVIEWS WEST HAM AT THE LONDON STADIUM

Head Coach Steve Cooper previews Sunday’s Premier League match against West Ham at The London Stadium.

Topics:

00:02 – VAR

01:51 – Injuries in modern football

02:55 – Injury updates

03:52 – Goalkeeper decision

05:02 – Squad cohesion

07:29 – West Ham

08:30 – Caiden [bugler] coming to training

10:01 – Current league position

12:15 – Aston Villa victory

13:23 – West Ham

14:23 – West Ham playing in Europe midweek

15:40 – Odysseas Vlachodimos

17:26 – Jesús’ visit to The City Ground

18:55 – Anthony Elanga

20:51 – Aston Villa victory

21:56 – City Ground

23:07 – Watching West Ham

24:10 – Away form

25:32 – Harry Toffolo

