Poland vs Austria Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 21 June 2024

Laura Woods presents coverage from Berlin alongside Joleon Lescott, Karen Carney, and Danny Rohl as Poland take on Austria in their second match at UEFA Euro 2024. Poland qualified for the tournament through the play-offs at the expense of Wales while Austria had a strong qualifying campaign just finishing second to Belgium in the automatic positions – the coverage will also include all the key news from the England and Scotland camps. Commentary comes from Seb Hutchinson and Andros Townsend.

Source 2 – 1st Half

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 2 – 2nd Half

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|