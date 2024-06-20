Home International Games Euro 2024 Slovakia v Ukraine Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 21 June 2024

Full coverage as the second round of group matches gets under way in Group E, with Euro 2020 quarter-finalists Ukraine facing Slovakia in Dusseldorf. Both nations made the knockout stage of the tournament three years ago, with Ukraine making the last eight for the first time before losing in the quarter-finals to England. Slovakia have only progressed from the group stage as an independent nation once, losing to Germany eight years ago, while they will be hoping to improve on their showing at Euro 2020, when a third-place finish in Group E resulted in elimination. Gabby Logan presents, with commentary by Steve Bower and Martin Keown.

Source 2 – 1st Half
Source 2 – 2nd Half
