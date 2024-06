A full replay of the blockbuster battle in Group D as 1988 champions the Netherlands face off against two-time winners France in Leipzig. Commentary comes from Steve Wilson and Jermaine Jenas.

Source 2 – 1st Half

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Source 2 – 2nd Half

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|