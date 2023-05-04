Petr Cech Joins The Premier League Hall Of Fame

Goalkeeping great Petr Cech has become the latest former player to join the Premier League Hall of Fame, the highest individual honour awarded by the League.

Cech holds the record for most Premier League clean sheets as a goalkeeper, with 202 shutouts in 443 appearances for Chelsea and Arsenal.

He became a Premier League Champion four times with Chelsea, helping the Blues to back-to-back titles in 2004/05 and 2005/06 in his first seasons in English football.

In his debut campaign, the team conceded only 15 goals, with Cech keeping 24 clean sheets in 35 appearances, both records for a single season.

Two further titles followed in 2009/10 and 2014/15 as Chelsea dethroned Manchester United and then Manchester City.

A phenomenal save-maker, but also renowned as an organiser of his defence, with the ability to communicate in eight languages, Cech notably returned from a potentially life-threatening injury sustained in 2006 and ended his career with four Premier League Golden Gloves, which is another record.

