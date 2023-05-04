Home TV Show Podcast That Jamie Carragher Episode

That Jamie Carragher Episode

That Jamie Carragher Episode
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Rio Ferdinand Enters The Premier League Hall Of Fame

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

In today’s episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast, the lads sit down with the Liverpool, and all round legend that is Jamie Carragher.

In this no holds barred chat, the lads talk about their glory days on the red side of merseyside. With insights into some of Pete’s questionable Spanish chat up lines as well Jamie’s peculiar reading habits, it’s safe to say this pod has it all.

So, if you have ever found yourself wondering – Is Jamie Carragher parched? What fun could I have with 8 nuns at a wedding? Or where Crouch thinks Carra can stick his champions league medal? Then look no further than That Peter Crouch Podcast!

Chumbawamba

For more banter:

Subscribe to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFULBvlxNWW8cWsrV6fGrcw

Follow our Clips page https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLNBLB3xr3LyiyAkhZEtiAA

For more Peter Crouch:

Twitter – https://twitter.com/petercrouch
Therapy Crouch – https://www.youtube.com/@thetherapycrouch

For more Chris Stark

Twitter – https://twitter.com/Chris_Stark
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/chrisstark/

For more Statman Dave

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/c/StatmanDave
Twitter – https://twitter.com/StatmanDave

#Chumbawamba #BackStronger #ThatPeterCrouchPodcast #JamieCarragher

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
Rio Ferdinand Enters The Premier League Hall Of Fame

Rio Ferdinand Enters The Premier League Hall Of Fame

Related videos

Top