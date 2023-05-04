That Jamie Carragher Episode

In today’s episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast, the lads sit down with the Liverpool, and all round legend that is Jamie Carragher.

In this no holds barred chat, the lads talk about their glory days on the red side of merseyside. With insights into some of Pete’s questionable Spanish chat up lines as well Jamie’s peculiar reading habits, it’s safe to say this pod has it all.

So, if you have ever found yourself wondering – Is Jamie Carragher parched? What fun could I have with 8 nuns at a wedding? Or where Crouch thinks Carra can stick his champions league medal? Then look no further than That Peter Crouch Podcast!

Chumbawamba

