Pep Guardiola press conference | Arsenal (A) | STONES LATEST AND ENCOURAGING NEWS ON DE BRUYNE

Pep Guardiola has revealed John Stones will not feature against Arsenal on Sunday.

Stones is yet to feature in a Premier League game this season, though was on the bench against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

However, any hopes he could perhaps start at the Emirates were dashed when the boss said: “No. He’s not ready to play. Maybe for the national team, but not us.”

However, though he is still some way off a return, there was encouraging news about Kevin De Bruyne who has been absent since our opening game of the season.

The Belgian was initially ruled out for up to five months following hamstring surgery, but Guardiola is hopeful he could be ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation.

