Thierry Henry, Dempsey & Davies Open Up Like NEVER Before | CBS Sports KICKIN IT | FULL Ep. 2

Raw. Authentic. Unfiltered. This is Kickin’ It – a new weekly show hosted by Kate Abdo and former U.S. men’s national team players Clint Dempsey, Maurice Edu, and Charlie Davies.

The show will see the quartet engage in original conversations and agenda-setting discussion with each other and a wide variety of guests from in and around the soccer world.

**STREAM EPISODE THREE ON PARAMOUNT+ NOW | US only**

The first two episodes feature World Cup and Champions League winner Thierry Henry who joins Kate Abdo, Clint Dempsey and Charlie Davies to discuss the pressures of his leadership at Arsenal and the effect that had on his mental health.

This episode sees the crew delve deeper into their emotions as Thierry Henry highlights the importance of talking about your feelings. Clint Dempsey shares an emotional story about losing his sister and how that drove him during his career, while Charlie Davies describes how his car accident and battle with cancer changed him in a monumental way.

00:00 – How did fame impact Thierry Henry?

3:05 – Why does Thierry Henry want to coach?

5:00 – Clint Dempsey shares emotional story about losing his sister

8:28 – Thierry Henry on the importance of talking about feelings

12:42 – Thierry Henry on how his kids saved him

16:44 – Thierry Henry opens up on the pressures of leadership

19:29 – How did retirement affect Thierry Henry?

21:52 – What kind of teammate was Thierry Henry?

23:50 – Does Trauma build champions?

28:52 – Charlie Davies describes how his car accident & cancer changed him

37:35 – The crew share how their struggles have made them a better person

42:49 – Sneak peak at episode three!

Stream every UEFA Champions League match live on Paramount+: http://bit.ly/UCLonParamount

Watch all the extended highlights from the UEFA Champions League HERE: http://bit.ly/ChampionsLeagueExtendedHighlights

Watch the epic UCL punditry from Thierry Henry, Micah Richards, and Jamie Carragher HERE: http://bit.ly/CBSSportsGolazo

Follow us across our social media!

○ TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CBSSportsGolazo

○ FACEBOOK: http://facebook.com/CBSSportsGolazo/

○ INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/cbssportsgolazo

○ TIK TOK: http://tiktok.com/@cbssportsgolazo

Subscribe to our other CBS Sports Golazo channels!

○ CBS Sports Golazo – Europe: https://www.youtube.com/@CBSSportsGolazoEurope

○ Attacking Third: https://www.youtube.com/@attackingthird

○ CBS Sports Golazo – Asia: https://www.youtube.com/@cbssportsgolazo-asia

○ CBS Sports Golazo – South America: https://www.youtube.com/CBSSportsGolazo-SouthAmerica

Home of Serie A, NWSL, Concacaf Men’s and Women’s Nations League and World Cup Qualifiers, Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileirão Série A and UEFA men’s club competitions including the Europa League, Europa Conference League and… 🎶 THE CHAAAMPIONSSS 🎶