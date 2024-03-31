Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Manchester City Pep Guardiola Post-Match Press Conference | Man City v Arsenal

Pep Guardiola Post-Match Press Conference | Man City v Arsenal

Pep Guardiola Post-Match Press Conference | Man City v Arsenal
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Brighton

Cancel

Pep Guardiola believes Man City are playing the best football in the Premier League right now after their 0-0 draw with Arsenal.

Guardiola has seen Man City embroiled in a titanic tussle with Arsenal and Liverpool for the Premier League title this season.

And though Man City sit third after the weekend’s results, Guardiola believe they are playing better than both Arsenal and Liverpool.

Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mirrorfootball?sub_confirmation=1
Follow Mirror Football on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball
Follow Mirror Football on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mirrorfootball/
Follow Mirror Football on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mirrorfootball/?hl=en
Read the latest on https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/

#football #soccer #sports #sport #manchestercity #mancity #mcfc #pepguardiola #guardiola #pressconference #premierleague #epl #pl

Previous Video
Mikel Arteta on Arsenal draw against 10-man Fulham | Post Match Press Conference

Mikel Arteta Post-Match Press Conference | Man City v Arsenal

Next Video
Klopps Reaction: Boss on defeat, disappointment & moving forward | Brighton vs Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Brighton

Related videos

Top