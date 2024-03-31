Pep Guardiola Post-Match Press Conference | Man City v Arsenal

Pep Guardiola believes Man City are playing the best football in the Premier League right now after their 0-0 draw with Arsenal.

Guardiola has seen Man City embroiled in a titanic tussle with Arsenal and Liverpool for the Premier League title this season.

And though Man City sit third after the weekend’s results, Guardiola believe they are playing better than both Arsenal and Liverpool.

