Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Brighton

Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Brighton

Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Brighton
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Manchester City vs Arsenal Full Match – Premier League | 31 March 2024

Cancel

Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League.

Subscribe: https://youtube.com/c/talkSPORT

Enjoyed this YouTube video? 😍

🖥️ talkSPORT’s Website: https://talksport.com/
📲 talkSPORT’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/talkSPORT
📷 talkSPORT’s Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/talksport/?hl=en
👤 talkSPORT’s Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/talkSPORT/
📱 talkSPORT’s Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@talksport?

🔴 Download the talkSPORT app HERE! – https://talksport.com/apps/

🔎 Want to see if you feature on our YouTube channel? Check out our Best talkSPORT callers playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFVMnSsi_04LGLa9pS9xDv__me-Gjmlu2

#liverpool
#brighton
#talkSPORT
#PremierLeague

Previous Video
In Manchester well see what we can do better Pep Guardiola reacts to a 1-1 draw in Spain

Pep Guardiola Post-Match Press Conference | Man City v Arsenal

Next Video
Manchester City ,Arsenal, Full Match , Premier League

Manchester City vs Arsenal Full Match – Premier League | 31 March 2024

Related videos

Top