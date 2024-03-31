Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Arsenal Mikel Arteta Post-Match Press Conference | Man City v Arsenal

Mikel Arteta Post-Match Press Conference | Man City v Arsenal
Mikel Arteta delivered an honest verdict on Arsenal’s need to improve following their Premier League draw at Manchester City.

Arsenal held Man City to a goalless draw in a clash between two Premier League title hopefuls.

But Arteta knows Arsenal still have work to do if they are to usurp Man City as the Premier League’s best club.

