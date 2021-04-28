Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Semi final 1st leg
Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Semi final 1st leg
Pre-match 1st half 2nd half Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half Source 3 - 1st half 2nd half

Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Semi final 1st leg

Action from the UEFA Champions League semi final first leg as Pep Guardiola’s Man City side travel to France to face Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes.

