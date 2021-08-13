Home Cup Games Europa Conference League Paços de Ferreira vs Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Europa Conference League | 19 August 2021
Paços de Ferreira vs Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Europa Conference League | 19 August 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Jürgen Klopp meets Kop Outs | LFC TV

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
377 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist
Multi-Links
1st half 2nd half

Paços de Ferreira vs Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Europa Conference League | 19 August 2021

Harry Kane will not play for Tottenham in Thursday’s Europa Conference League play-off first leg against Pacos de Ferreira.

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
“Run, fight, play football for your life!” Klopp inspires Liverpool before Champions League final

Jürgen Klopp meets Kop Outs | LFC TV

Related videos

Top