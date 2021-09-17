Newcastle United v Leeds United Preview – Premier League | 17 September 2021

Match preview: Newcastle v Leeds

Two teams still searching for their first wins of the 2021-22 Premier League season will lock horns at St James’ Park on Friday evening, as Newcastle United welcome Leeds United for an intriguing encounter.

Newcastle have only picked up one point from their opening four matches to occupy 19th in the table, while Leeds have collected just two points to sit 17th in the division ahead of the next round of action.

Team news

Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock is available for Friday night’s Premier League clash with Leeds after shaking off a knock. Willock and defenders Ciaran Clark and Javier Manquillo all sustained minor injuries in Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Manchester United, but the trio are expected to be fit, while winger Ryan Fraser has returned to training after an ankle problem.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has a central defensive dilemma with Pascal Struijk, Diego Llorente and Robin Koch all ruled out. Struijk starts a three-game ban following his straight red card in Sunday’s home defeat to Liverpool, while Llorente (muscle strain) and Koch (pubis) have not recovered from injury. Adam Forshaw is still out due to a muscle strain, but is expected to return to contention next week and deadline-day signing Daniel James is pushing for his first start after making his debut off the bench last weekend.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar; Manquillo, Willock, Hayden, Almiron, Ritchie; Joelinton, Saint-Maximin

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Firpo; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Phillips, Roberts, Harrison; Bamford