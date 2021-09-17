Home TV Show News and Interviews Team news, style of play, Bruce | Marcelo Bielsa press conference | Newcastle United v Leeds United

Team news, style of play, Bruce | Marcelo Bielsa press conference | Newcastle United v Leeds United

Team news, style of play, Bruce | Marcelo Bielsa press conference | Newcastle United v Leeds United
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Ligue 1 Show – 17 September 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Watch the key moments from Marcelo Bielsa’s pre-match press conference ahead of our game against Newcastle United at St James’ Park in the Premier League. Marcelo discusses the importance of Friday’s game, injury news and sticking to our style of play.

#LeedsUnited #LUFC #PremierLeague

Get exclusive Leeds United video content first – download the Official App: http://bit.ly/LUTVapp

If you thought this video was 🔥 don’t forget to subscribe and hit the like 👍 button! Also if you want to get a notification every time we post hit the bell 🛎 button in the top right corner. MOT. ALAW. ⚽️

If you want to keep up with everything Leeds, go check out our other pages
https://www.facebook.com/LeedsUnited/

https://www.instagram.com/leedsunited/?hl=en
https://www.leedsunited.com

Previous Video
Newcastle v Leeds

Newcastle United v Leeds United Preview – Premier League | 17 September 2021

Next Video
ligue 1

Ligue 1 Show – 17 September 2021

Related videos

Top