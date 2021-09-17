Team news, style of play, Bruce | Marcelo Bielsa press conference | Newcastle United v Leeds United

Watch the key moments from Marcelo Bielsa’s pre-match press conference ahead of our game against Newcastle United at St James’ Park in the Premier League. Marcelo discusses the importance of Friday’s game, injury news and sticking to our style of play.

