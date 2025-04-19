Newcastle United v Aston Villa Full Match Replay | 19 April 2025

Newcastle United claimed a 3-0 victory against Aston Villa in their first meeting of the season on Dec. 26, led by a goal and an assist from Joelinton; Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy found the net for Newcastle in the win before Joelinton’s third.

