Brentford v Brighton and Hove Albion Full Match Replay | 19 April 2025
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Newcastle United v Aston Villa Full Match Replay | 19 April 2025
Brentford v Brighton and Hove Albion Full Match Replay | 19 April 2025
Brentford play Brighton and Hove Albion at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League.
“Looking for latest BBC MOTD highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”
Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.