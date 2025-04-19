Home Leagues La Liga Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Full Match Replay | 19 April 2025
Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Full Match Replay | 19 April 2025
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

ITV English Football League Highlights – Championship | 18 April 2025

Cancel
Multi-Links
Full match Full match Highlights
La LigaFull Match Replay

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo Full Match Replay | 19 April 2025

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo

“Looking for latest BBC MOTD  highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.

Previous Video
Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Newcastle United v Aston Villa Full Match Replay | 19 April 2025

Next Video
English Football League Highlights itv

ITV English Football League Highlights – Championship | 18 April 2025

Top