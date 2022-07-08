Newcastle United 5 Gateshead 1 | Pre-Season Friendly | Highlights

All the goals from Newcastle United’s 5-1 pre-season friendly win over Gateshead.

The game took place at the Magpies Benton training ground and was behind-closed-doors.

Matt Ritchie, Joelinton, Miguel Almirón (2) and Sean Longstaff were all on target for Eddie Howe’s side.

For more from Newcastle United:

Twitter 👉 https://twitter.com/NUFC

Facebook 👉 https://www.facebook.com/newcastleunited

Instagram 👉 https://www.instagram.com/nufc/?hl=en

TikTok 👉 https://www.tiktok.com/@nufc?

Website 👉 https://www.nufc.co.uk/