Newcastle United 5 Gateshead 1 | Pre-Season Friendly | Highlights

All the goals from Newcastle United’s 5-1 pre-season friendly win over Gateshead.

The game took place at the Magpies Benton training ground and was behind-closed-doors.

Matt Ritchie, Joelinton, Miguel Almirón (2) and Sean Longstaff were all on target for Eddie Howe’s side.

