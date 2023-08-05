Home Pre-season friendly match EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Southampton | Championship

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Southampton | Championship

EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS: Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Southampton | Championship
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

BARÇA US SUMMER TOUR 2023 | THE MOVIE 🎥🇺🇸

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

An extended look at Southampton’s dramatic win against Sheffield United to start the 2023/24 season in style.

Subscribe to Southampton’s official YouTube channel: http://www.sfcne.ws/YTSubscribe

For the latest news from around the club, visit our official website: http://www.southamptonfc.com

➡️ Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/southamptonfc

➡️ Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/southamptonfc

➡️ Follow us on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/southamptonfc

➡️ Follow us on TikTok: http://www.tiktok.com/@southamptonfc

Previous Video
Man Utd SIGN Rasmus Højlund for £72m 🚨

Man Utd SIGN Rasmus Højlund for £72m 🚨

Next Video
BARÇA US SUMMER TOUR 2023 | THE MOVIE 🎥🇺🇸

BARÇA US SUMMER TOUR 2023 | THE MOVIE 🎥🇺🇸

Related videos

Top