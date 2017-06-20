Mexico vs Sweden – Full Match | World Cup 2018 – Russia

 

Match of the Day  Mexico vs Sweden

Reshmin Chowdhury presents live coverage as Mexico face Sweden in their final match of Group F at the Ekaterinburg Arena. Commentary is provided by Steve Bower and Phil Neville.

