Mexico vs Sweden – Full Match | World Cup 2018 – Russia

Match of the Day Mexico vs Sweden
Reshmin Chowdhury presents live coverage as Mexico face Sweden in their final match of Group F at the Ekaterinburg Arena. Commentary is provided by Steve Bower and Phil Neville.
