Messi’s Magic, Brilliant Bellingham and Uniteds Greenwood Debacle | EP 10

In a week of stark contrasts, Gary, Alan and Micah discuss the ongoing crisis at Manchester United as the Mason Greenwood situation continues to unravel.

They also reflect on the career of the great Lionel Messi after he adds yet another trophy to his collection. Plus Jude Bellingham’s remarkable impact in La Liga, how has his career risen so smoothly?

00:00 Intro

02:27 Mason Greenwood

09:17 Luis Rubiales controversy

10:43 Messi (Inter Miami and WC2022 reminiscing)

16:09 Ballon D’or discussion

17:31 How good is Mbappe?

18:35 Malaga fans

19:43 Bellingham brothers

23:37 Being a newly signed player

25:30 Dembele Kick-ups Fail

26:03 Upcoming games this weekend