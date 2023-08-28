Home TV Show Podcast Messi’s Magic, Brilliant Bellingham and Uniteds Greenwood Debacle | EP 10

In a week of stark contrasts, Gary, Alan and Micah discuss the ongoing crisis at Manchester United as the Mason Greenwood situation continues to unravel.

They also reflect on the career of the great Lionel Messi after he adds yet another trophy to his collection. Plus Jude Bellingham’s remarkable impact in La Liga, how has his career risen so smoothly?

00:00 Intro
02:27 Mason Greenwood
09:17 Luis Rubiales controversy
10:43 Messi (Inter Miami and WC2022 reminiscing)
16:09 Ballon D’or discussion
17:31 How good is Mbappe?
18:35 Malaga fans
19:43 Bellingham brothers
23:37 Being a newly signed player
25:30 Dembele Kick-ups Fail
26:03 Upcoming games this weekend

