Rio On Why Bruno Is Brilliant For Man Utd | Has Havertz Messed Up Arsenal’s System?

Rio Ferdinand speaks on Why Bruno Fernandes has been so efficient for the Man Utd, Has Kai Havertz signing messed up Arsenal’s system after drawing with Fulham? Harry Pinero also argues with Joel Beya concerning Martinelli’s ability at Arsenal. Man Utd extend their unbeaten run at Old Trafford to 31 games! Is it too early in the season for Man Utd fans to put the panic button? Would Rashford benefit from United signing a new number 9? Rio Ferdinand & Joel Beya are joined by Harry Pinero for this week’s episode of Vibe with FIVE! They discuss Man Utd’s comeback win over Nottingham Forest, Rio says it’s too early in the season for a meltdown, will Rashford benefit from a new striker signing? Arsenal draw 2-2 at home to Fulham after conceding in the first minute, Liverpool & Man City both come from behind to beat Newcastle and Sheffield Utd respectfully, West Ham end Brighton’s perfect start, Spurs beating Bournemouth, a round up of the Premier League fixtures & results and much more!

00:00; – Intro

3:00; – Is ten Hag not taking the team forward?

4:45; – Bruno Fernandes is the most creative player in the league

12:25; – Man United v Forest

13:20;- Views on Antony’s recent performances

17:33; – Did Rashford have a better game?

19:50; – ten Hag’s Match Reaction

21:50; – Where is Mounts best position?

23:15; – Is Gibbs-White what Jesse Lingard should have been?

24:30; – Man United Takeover

27:00; – Thoughts on transfer rumours?

28:46; – Fulham’s biggest game of the season

32:20; – What is Kai Havertz’s role?

35:00; – Arsenal players need time

38:15; – Saka’s impact

42:10; – Arsenal’s forward line

47:20; – Players today can’t take criticism

49:05; – Newcastle vs Liverpool

49:50; – Is Jason Tindall overstepping?

51:30; – Nunez finally showing his worth

54:00; – Newcastles style is exciting

55:00; – Trent’s defensive mistakes

1:00:48; – Is Van Dijk losing his powers?

1:02:30; – Impact of Spurs’ new manager

1:05:50; – Man City V Sheffield United

1:06:45; – Who is getting relegated this season?

1:07:10; – Raheem Sterling is back!

1:08:50; – Messi’s goal v NY Red Bulls

1:10:50; – Outro

1:12:00; – Live Score Predictions

