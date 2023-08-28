Rio On Why Bruno Is Brilliant For Man Utd | Has Havertz Messed Up Arsenal’s System?

Rio Ferdinand speaks on Why Bruno Fernandes has been so efficient for the Man Utd, Has Kai Havertz signing messed up Arsenal’s system after drawing with Fulham? Harry Pinero also argues with Joel Beya concerning Martinelli’s ability at Arsenal. Man Utd extend their unbeaten run at Old Trafford to 31 games! Is it too early in the season for Man Utd fans to put the panic button? Would Rashford benefit from United signing a new number 9? Rio Ferdinand & Joel Beya are joined by Harry Pinero for this week’s episode of Vibe with FIVE! They discuss Man Utd’s comeback win over Nottingham Forest, Rio says it’s too early in the season for a meltdown, will Rashford benefit from a new striker signing? Arsenal draw 2-2 at home to Fulham after conceding in the first minute, Liverpool & Man City both come from behind to beat Newcastle and Sheffield Utd respectfully, West Ham end Brighton’s perfect start, Spurs beating Bournemouth, a round up of the Premier League fixtures & results and much more!
Vibe With Five: Brought to you by LiveScore:
https://livescoremedia.onelink.me/5KrT/wl4y9lvq
Like, comment, subscribe and hit thst notification bell so you never miss a minute of football coverage, exclusive interviews, and fiery debates this season!
00:00; – Intro
3:00; – Is ten Hag not taking the team forward?
4:45; – Bruno Fernandes is the most creative player in the league
12:25; – Man United v Forest
13:20;- Views on Antony’s recent performances
17:33; – Did Rashford have a better game?
19:50; – ten Hag’s Match Reaction
21:50; – Where is Mounts best position?
23:15; – Is Gibbs-White what Jesse Lingard should have been?
24:30; – Man United Takeover
27:00; – Thoughts on transfer rumours?
28:46; – Fulham’s biggest game of the season
32:20; – What is Kai Havertz’s role?
35:00; – Arsenal players need time
38:15; – Saka’s impact
42:10; – Arsenal’s forward line
47:20; – Players today can’t take criticism
49:05; – Newcastle vs Liverpool
49:50; – Is Jason Tindall overstepping?
51:30; – Nunez finally showing his worth
54:00; – Newcastles style is exciting
55:00; – Trent’s defensive mistakes
1:00:48; – Is Van Dijk losing his powers?
1:02:30; – Impact of Spurs’ new manager
1:05:50; – Man City V Sheffield United
1:06:45; – Who is getting relegated this season?
1:07:10; – Raheem Sterling is back!
1:08:50; – Messi’s goal v NY Red Bulls
1:10:50; – Outro
1:12:00; – Live Score Predictions
Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE
FIVE UK Linktree: https://linktr.ee/fiveuk
FIVE UK Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fiveuk
FIVE UK Twitter/X: https://x.com/fiveuk
FIVE UK Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialFIVEUK
FIVE UK TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fiveuk
LiveScore Instagram: https://instagram.com/livescore
LiveScore Twitter/X: https://x.com/livescore
LiveScore TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@livescore
Harry Pinero Instagram: https://instagram.com/harrypinero
Harry Pinero Twitter/X: https://x.com/harrypinero
Harry Pinero TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@harrypinero
Rio Ferdinand Instagram: https://instagram.com/rioferdy5
Rio Ferdinand Twitter/X: https://x.com/rioferdy5
Rio Ferdinand Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RioFerdinand…
Rio Ferdinand TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rioferdy5
Joel Beya Instagram: https://instagram.com/joelbeya1
Joel Beya Twitter/X: https://x.com/joelbeya
Joel Beya TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cheekysport
#RioFerdinand #FIVE