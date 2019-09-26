“Messi HAS had a phonecall with Pep Guardiola’ | Will Lionel Messi move to Man City? | Transfer Talk
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Premier League World – 27 August 2020
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
12 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
“Messi HAS had a phonecall with Pep Guardiola’ | Will Lionel Messi move to Man City? | Transfer Talk
Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol discuss Lionel Messi’s potential switch to Manchester City after the Barcelona superstar handed in a transfer request.