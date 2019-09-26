Home Cup Games Community Shield Community Shield – EIGHT great goals on debut
Community Shield – EIGHT great goals on debut
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

“Messi HAS had a phonecall with Pep Guardiola’ | Will Lionel Messi move to Man City? | Transfer Talk

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
11 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Community Shield – EIGHT great goals on debut

Relive eight goals scored on debut by players in the traditional curtain-raiser to the English season, the Community Shield.

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
skysports-transfer-talk-sky-sports-news_4883736

“Messi HAS had a phonecall with Pep Guardiola’ | Will Lionel Messi move to Man City? | Transfer Talk

Related videos

Top