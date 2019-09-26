Home TV Show News and Interviews Premier League World – 27 August 2020
Premier League World – 27 August 2020
Premier League World – 27 August 2020

Premier League World
Tony Yeboah sits down with PL World to talk about his time at Leeds, his goals that lit up the English top flight and why he and manager George Graham didn’t see eye to eye.

