Manchester United vs Southampton Full Match – Premier League | 13 July 2020

Manchester United v Southampton – Monday Night Football MNF All the action from the Premier League clash at Old Trafford. United have generally performed well since the restart as they look to qualify for next season’s Champions League and will go into this match as favourites, but they were held to a 1-1 draw in August’s reverse fixture at St Mary’s Stadium. Daniel James gave the Red Devils an early lead on that occasion, but Jannik Vestergaard equalised in the second half and the Saints were able to hold on with 10 men after Kevin Danso’s red card in the 73rd minute for a second bookable offence

Pre-match

