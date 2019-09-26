ESPN FC Extra Time – 12 July 2020

Has Frank Lampard gotten off easy at Chelsea compared to Maurizio Sarri? ESPN FC Extra Time

ESPN FC’s Craig Burley, Dan Thomas and Julien take on the weekend’s best viewer questions in Extra Time, including:

(0:00) Would it actually be a good thing for Arsenal to miss out on European football next season?

(3:55) Why aren’t people giving Chelsea’s Frank Lampard the same level of criticism Maurizio Sarri received last season?

(7:29) Does Lionel Messi care about breaking the assist record while Barcelona are struggling to keep up with Real Madrid?

(11:41) Should the handball law be changed after all the controversial calls in Serie A this season?

(13:07) Has Craig changed his mind that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t the right choice to manage Manchester United?