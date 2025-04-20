Home Leagues Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Ipswich Town v Arsenal Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025

Cancel
Multi-Links
Full Match Full Match Highlights
Wolverhampton WanderersFull Match ReplayHighlightsManchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025

Action from Old Trafford as Manchester United face Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“Looking for latest BBC MOTD  highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.

Previous Video
Fulham v Chelsea

Fulham v Chelsea Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025

Next Video
Ipswich Town v Arsenal

Ipswich Town v Arsenal Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025

Top