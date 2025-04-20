Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Ipswich Town v Arsenal Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025
Action from Old Trafford as Manchester United face Wolverhampton Wanderers.
“Looking for latest BBC MOTD highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”
Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.