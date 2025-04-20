Home Leagues Premier League Chelsea FC Fulham v Chelsea Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025
Fulham v Chelsea Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025

Cancel
Multi-Links
Full match Highlights
Chelsea FCFulham FCFull Match ReplayHighlightsPremier League

Fulham v Chelsea Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025

Full Match Replay and Highlights from the West London derby at Craven Cottage as Fulham host neighbours Chelsea.

“Looking for latest BBC MOTD  highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.

Previous Video
FULL MATCH Tactical Cam! | Heart of Midlothian v Aberdeen | Scottish Gas Scottish Cup Semi-Final

FULL MATCH Tactical Cam! | Heart of Midlothian v Aberdeen | Scottish Gas Scottish Cup Semi-Final

Next Video
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025

Top