Ipswich Town v Arsenal Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025

Arsenal claimed a 1-0 victory against Ipswich in their first meeting of the season on Dec. 27 through a Kai Havertz winner assisted by Leandro Trossard; Arsenal defender Jurriën Timber recorded 4 tackles and a 92 percent pass accuracy in the win.

“Looking for latest BBC MOTD highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.