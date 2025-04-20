Home Leagues Premier League Arsenal Ipswich Town v Arsenal Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025
Ipswich Town v Arsenal Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025
ArsenalFull Match ReplayHighlightsIpswich TownPremier League

Arsenal claimed a 1-0 victory against Ipswich in their first meeting of the season on Dec. 27 through a Kai Havertz winner assisted by Leandro Trossard; Arsenal defender Jurriën Timber recorded 4 tackles and a 92 percent pass accuracy in the win.

