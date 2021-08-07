Home Friendly match Pre-season friendly match Manchester United v Everton – Full Match | Pre-season friendly
Manchester United v Everton – Full Match | Pre-season friendly
Manchester United v Everton – Full Match | Pre-season friendly

See all the highlights and full match replay from Old Trafford as goals from Mason Greenwood, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot saw the Reds finish pre-season in style as United beat Everton 4-0!

