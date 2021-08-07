Home Cup Games Community Shield Leicester City v Manchester City Full Match – Community Shield | 7 August 2021
Leicester City v Manchester City Full Match – Community Shield | 7 August 2021
Who are the Championship 2021-2022 favourites?

ITV Full Coverage Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half Post match and trophy celebrations

Leicester City v Manchester City Full Match – Community Shield | 7 August 2021

Leicester City v Manchester City – Mark Pougatch presents all the action from the traditional curtain-raiser, held at Wembley Stadium. Leicester secured their spot in this match by prevailing in the FA Cup, with Your Tielemans’ spectacular strike giving them a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the final. Meanwhile, the Citizens dominated the Premier League, finishing 12 points clear of Manchester United to claim their third league title under Pep Guardiola. With analysis by Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Emile Heskey and commentary from Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon

