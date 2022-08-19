Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Manchester United agree £59.5m deal for Casemiro – The Transfer Show

Manchester United agree £59.5m deal for Casemiro – The Transfer Show

Manchester United agree £59.5m deal for Casemiro – The Transfer Show
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Press Conference | Marco Silva Pre-Brentford

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Join us live for all the latest transfer news this evening.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #TheTransferShow

► For the latest transfer news: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/TransferCentre

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
premier league preview 2022-23

Premier League Preview – 19 August 2022

Next Video
Press Conference | Marco Silva Pre-Brentford

Press Conference | Marco Silva Pre-Brentford

Related videos

Top