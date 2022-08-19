Press Conference | Marco Silva Pre-Brentford

Marco Silva spoke to the broadcast media as Fulham prepared for the local derby vs Brentford on Saturday.

Enjoy match highlights, player reactions, training and behind-the-scenes content to get closer to the likes of Aleksandar Mitrović, Tom Cairney, Joe Bryan, Kenny Tete, Antonee Robinson, Harry Wilson and many more.

Never miss an upload – subscribe to London’s oldest professional football club now. ► http://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2VLf…

Follow us! 👇🏼

Facebook: http://ow.ly/1lGs30rhHUk

Twitter: http://ow.ly/dJIA30rhHUN

Instagram: http://ow.ly/fowC30rhHV2

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fulhamfc?y