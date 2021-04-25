Home Cup Games Carabao Cup Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Carabao Cup Final | 25 April 2021
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Carabao Cup Final | 25 April 2021
Leeds United v Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 25 April 2021

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Carabao Cup Final | 25 April 2021

Manchester City take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, with 8,000 fans in attendance. City are looking for their fourth successive Cup victory.

