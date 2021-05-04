Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Thierry Henry & Jamie Carragher pick their next inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame
Thierry Henry & Jamie Carragher pick their next inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain Preview – UEFA Champions League | Semi final 2nd Leg

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
85 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Thierry Henry & Jamie Carragher pick their next inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame

Jamie Carragher and Thierry Henry pick their selections for the next inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame after the shortlist of legends was released.

Previous Video
Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Semi Final 2nd Leg

Next Video
Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain Preview – UEFA Champions League | Semi final 2nd Leg

Related videos

Top