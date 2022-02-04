Home Cup Games FA Cup Manchester City v Fulham Full Match – FA Cup | 5 February 2022

Manchester City v Fulham Full Match – FA Cup | 5 February 2022

Manchester City v Fulham Full Match – FA Cup | 5 February 2022
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United Full Match – FA Cup | 5 February 2022

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next
Multi-Links
1st half 2nd half

Manchester City v Fulham Full Match – FA Cup | 5 February 2022

Previous Video
FA Cup

Everton v Brentford Full Match – FA Cup | 5 February 2022

Next Video
FA Cup

Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United Full Match – FA Cup | 5 February 2022

Related videos

Top