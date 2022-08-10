Home TV Show News and Interviews Man City close in on Gomez deal, Brighton look to replace Marc Cucurella

Man City close in on Gomez deal, Brighton look to replace Marc Cucurella

Kaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth go round the 20 Premier League clubs to look at the latest news as the summer transfer window nears it’s end. Manchester remain in the search for a midfielder whilst they continue their negotiations for Frenkie de Jong. Brighton look to replace Marc Cucurella and Manchester City close in on a deal for Sergio Gomez.

