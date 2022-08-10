Home TV Show News and Interviews BREAKING: Timo Werner completes move back to RB Leipzig

BREAKING: Timo Werner completes move back to RB Leipzig

Timo Werner has re-signed with RB Leipzig. The 26-year-old striker returns to the Budesliga having left two years ago when Chelsea activated his £45m release clause.

