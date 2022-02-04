Home Leagues Serie A Malinovskys Wonder Strike Against Juve! | Top 5 Goals | Round 25 | Serie A 2021/22

Malinovskys Wonder Strike Against Juve! | Top 5 Goals | Round 25 | Serie A 2021/22

Malinovskys Wonder Strike Against Juve! | Top 5 Goals | Round 25 | Serie A 2021/22
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Top 5 Goals Matchday 22 – Lewandowski, Nkunku & More

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Domen Crnigoj | Torino 1 – 2 Venezia | 1-2 (46′); Rafael Leao | Milan 1 – 0 Sampdoria | 1-0 (8’); Adrien Tameze | H. Verona 4 – 0 Udinese | 4-0 (85’); Ruslan Malinovsky | Atalanta 1 – 1 Juventus | 1-0 (76′); Sofyan Amrabat | Spezia 1 – 2 Fiorentina | 1-2 (89′) | Serie A 2021/22

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video
PSG v Real Madrid dazn

Paris Saint Germain v Real Madrid Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 15 February 2022

Next Video
Top 5 Goals Matchday 22 – Lewandowski, Nkunku & More

Top 5 Goals Matchday 22 – Lewandowski, Nkunku & More

Related videos

Top