Paris Saint Germain v Real Madrid Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 15 February 2022

Action from the 1st leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie between PSG and Real Madrid at Parc des Princes. Real won all three of their away games in the group stages.
- Home
- Leagues
- icon Watch LaterAdded 17:57icon Watch LaterAdded 16:49icon Watch LaterAdded 05:45icon Watch LaterAdded 05:50icon Watch LaterAdded 05:24icon Watch LaterAdded 01:57icon Watch LaterAdded 02:10icon Watch LaterAdded 02:14icon Watch LaterAdded 03:28icon Watch LaterAdded 03:32icon Watch LaterAdded 02:23
-
- Cup Games
- Full Match Replay
- Highlights and TV Show
- News and Interviews