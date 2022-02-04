Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Paris Saint Germain v Real Madrid Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 15 February 2022

Paris Saint Germain v Real Madrid Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 15 February 2022

Paris Saint Germain v Real Madrid Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 15 February 2022
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Malinovskys Wonder Strike Against Juve! | Top 5 Goals | Round 25 | Serie A 2021/22

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next
Multi-Links
1st half 2nd half

Action from the 1st leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie between PSG and Real Madrid at Parc des Princes. Real won all three of their away games in the group stages.

Previous Video
Sporting CP v Manchester City

Sporting CP v Manchester City Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 15 February 2022

Next Video
Malinovskys Wonder Strike Against Juve! | Top 5 Goals | Round 25 | Serie A 2021/22

Malinovskys Wonder Strike Against Juve! | Top 5 Goals | Round 25 | Serie A 2021/22

Related videos

Top