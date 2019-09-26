Home TV Show News and Interviews Liverpool – Top 10 Best Premier League assists of the 2019/20 season
Liverpool – Top 10 Best Premier League assists of the 2019/20 season
Liverpool – Top 10 Best Premier League assists of the 2019/20 season

Watch as we count down Liverpool’s best assists from the Premier League title-winning season, with a mixture of crosses, and pinpoint passing from the Reds.

